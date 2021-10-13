Boosting Vaccine Equity for Africa
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, we explore vaccine inequity on the African continent. We also look at efforts for COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing in Africa. Host Haydé Adams brings you a conversation with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and our guest Phionah Atuhebwe, a medical officer at the World Health Organization, talks about lagging vaccinations across Africa.
