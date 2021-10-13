Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Straight Talk Africa

Boosting Vaccine Equity for Africa

Boosting Vaccine Equity for Africa
Embed
Boosting Vaccine Equity for Africa

No media source currently available

0:00 0:59:30 0:00
Direct link

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, we explore vaccine inequity on the African continent. We also look at efforts for COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing in Africa. Host Haydé Adams brings you a conversation with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and our guest Phionah Atuhebwe, a medical officer at the World Health Organization, talks about lagging vaccinations across Africa.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG