Africa 54 - October 14, 2021

On this edition of Africa 54: disease is spreading in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, the International Committee of the Red Cross warns; Medics in eastern Congo began an Ebola vaccination campaign, days after the death of a two-year old boy raised fears of another major outbreak; Using cryptocurrencies in Nigeria is discouraged by financial authorities, but many Nigerians are hooked, and their appetite has only increased.