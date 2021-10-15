Africa 54 - October 15, 2021

On this edition of Africa 54: U.S. President Joe Biden met with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and announced that an additional 17 million coronavirus vaccines will be donated to the African Union; The World Health Organization's endorsement of the world’s first malaria vaccine marks a major advance against the mosquito-borne illness, which kills thousands of children in Africa annually; & the killing of a five-year-old girl by a military police officer has inflamed tensions in Cameroon's English-speaking South West Region, where secessionists have been battling government troops for nearly five years.