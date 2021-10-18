Accessibility links

Africa 54 - October 18, 2021

On this edition of Africa 54: the United Nations warns that 2.4 million people in Northern Kenya will struggle to find enough to eat by November after a second consecutive drought season; Airstrikes hit the capital of northern Ethiopia's Tigray region and injured several civilians; & gunmen killed at least 30 people in an attack in northern Nigeria's Sokoto state.

