Africa 54 - October 18, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54: the United Nations warns that 2.4 million people in Northern Kenya will struggle to find enough to eat by November after a second consecutive drought season; Airstrikes hit the capital of northern Ethiopia's Tigray region and injured several civilians; & gunmen killed at least 30 people in an attack in northern Nigeria's Sokoto state.
