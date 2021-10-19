Accessibility links

Africa 54 - October 19, 2021

On this edition of Africa 54: Three children were killed and one person was wounded in an air strike on the capital of the Tigray region in Ethiopia; A foundering economy, party in-fighting and ceaseless corruption allegations are plaguing South Africa's ruling African National Congress; & a boat carrying 80 African migrants was rescued after it malfunctioned off the coast of the Libyan city of Garabulli.

