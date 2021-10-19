Africa 54 - October 19, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54: Three children were killed and one person was wounded in an air strike on the capital of the Tigray region in Ethiopia; A foundering economy, party in-fighting and ceaseless corruption allegations are plaguing South Africa's ruling African National Congress; & a boat carrying 80 African migrants was rescued after it malfunctioned off the coast of the Libyan city of Garabulli.
Episodes
-
October 18, 2021
Africa 54 - October 18, 2021
-
October 15, 2021
Africa 54 - October 15, 2021
-
October 14, 2021
Africa 54 - October 14, 2021
-
October 13, 2021
Africa 54 - October 13, 2021
-
October 12, 2021
Africa 54 - October 12, 2021
-
October 11, 2021
Africa 54 - October 11, 2021