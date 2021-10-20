Africa 54 - October 20, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54: Ethiopia launched its third air strike this week on the capital of the northern Tigray region on Wednesday; The World Food Program says it urgently needs funds or it may have to cut food rations to more than 500-thousand people in Nigeria's conflict-ravaged Northeast; And laborers from Kenya say they have endured abuse in the Middle East, often at the hands of their employers. But an aid agency is offering them a chance at rehabilitation and reintegration.
