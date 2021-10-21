Africa 54 - October 21, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54: activists in Nigeria gathered this week to demonstrate on the one-year anniversary of massive street rallies last year against police brutality; Protesters called for the military to overthrow Sudan's civilian leaders; And Rwandan prosecutors said on Wednesday they would appeal against a 25-year jail sentence handed to Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide.
