Africa 54 - October 28, 2021

Africa 54 - October 28, 2021
Africa 54 - October 28, 2021

On this edition of Africa 54: Sudan military coup leader General al-Burhan has fired ambassadors to the US, China the European Union, France, Qatar, and the head of the Sudanese mission in Geneva. Meanwhile, international organizations and global powers have condemned the military coup in Sudan and called on security forces to release those who were detained unlawfully.

