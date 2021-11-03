Africa 54 - November 3, 2021
VOA’s UN correspondent Margaret Besheer, discusses the findings of the UN joint investigation of alleged violations of human rights in Tigray’ conflict; and Kinyanjui Koimbori, founder of Climate Change Kenya Organization o talks abut the UN recent report that warns of accelerating climate change.
