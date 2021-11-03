Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Africa 54

Africa 54 - November 3, 2021

Africa 54 - November 3, 2021
Embed
Africa 54 - November 3, 2021

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:27 0:00
Direct link

VOA’s UN correspondent Margaret Besheer, discusses the findings of the UN joint investigation of alleged violations of human rights in Tigray’ conflict; and Kinyanjui Koimbori, founder of Climate Change Kenya Organization o talks abut the UN recent report that warns of accelerating climate change.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG