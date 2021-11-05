VOA Our Voices 342: Elected in America

The United States of America is a great melting pot and is known worldwide for its immigration system. Immigrants have come to the U.S. in search of a better future, and believing with their hearts and minds that they could make contribution regardless of their origins. This week, we're bringing you a special edition of Our Voices, featuring a group of emerging politicians with direct ties to Africa, who are changing the face of American politics.
