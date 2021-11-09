Africa 54 - November 9, 2021

Show more Show less

The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia. This, as U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Feltman will meet with the African Union's envoy for the region, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

VOA’s U.N. Correspondent Margaret Besheer, reporting from NYC, has analysis