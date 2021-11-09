Africa 54 - November 9, 2021

The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia. This, as U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Feltman will meet with the African Union's envoy for the region, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.
VOA’s U.N. Correspondent Margaret Besheer, reporting from NYC, has analysis
The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia. This, as U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Feltman will meet with the African Union's envoy for the region, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Episodes
-
November 08, 2021
Africa 54 - November 8, 2021
-
November 05, 2021
Africa 54 - November 5, 2021
-
November 04, 2021
Africa 54 - November 4, 2021
-
November 03, 2021
Africa 54 - November 3, 2021
-
November 02, 2021
Africa 54 - November 2, 2021
-
November 01, 2021
Africa 54 - November 1, 2021