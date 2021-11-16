Africa 54 - November 16, 2021
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is hosting a General Conference in Paris to mark the organization’s 75th anniversary. Leaders, social activists, and artists from around the world took part in a special ceremony to celebrate the occasion. Africa 54's Linord Moudou will discuss the event with Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General.
