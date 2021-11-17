Ethiopia: Is There a Pathway to Peace?
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams discuss the complex political situation and growing humanitarian disaster in Ethiopia. Her guests include Carine Kaneza Nantulya, Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, and Heather Murdock, VOA's Middle East correspondent.
Episodes
-
November 10, 2021
Are Military Coups Back in Africa?
-
November 03, 2021
The Changing Face of Africa's Diaspora
-
October 27, 2021
The Impact of COVID-19 Protocols on African Travel & Tourism
-
October 23, 2021
The #MeToo Effect on Africa’s Women
-
October 18, 2021
Boosting Vaccine Equity for Africa
-
October 06, 2021
Election Integrity