Africa 54 - November 23, 2021

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Sudan’s military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to continue the transition that was interrupted by the coup last month. Toba Bassey, Chairman and Co-founder of Sudan Liberation Movement, will provide observations on this development