The Return of African Heritage to the Continent

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss the significance of European and U.S. museums returning African art and objects looted during colonial times. Guests include Ndubuisi C. Ezeluomba, an African art curator at New Orleans Museum of Art, Dan Hicks, professor and author of “The Brutish Museums” and Oluwatoyin Sogbesan, a cultural historian and curator.