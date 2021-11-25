Accessibility links

Africa 54 - November 25, 2021

School pupils wounded in Somalia’s capital following a Islamist militant suicide attack on a U.N. security convoy; Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed opts to personally lead the Ethiopian security forces in the fight against Tigrayan forces - and is joined in that by olympic champion, Haile Gebrselassie; South African scientists have detected a new COVID-19 variant and are working to understand its potential implications.

