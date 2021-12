Africa 54 - December 15, 2021

Show more Show less

South Africa's High Court ordered former President Jacob Zuma to return to jail after setting aside the decision to release him on medical parole; Medical expert Salim Abdool Karim discusses, in part 2 of Africa 54’s interview, tackling HIV/AIDS during the coronavirus pandemic, and Nchimunya Munyama, CEO at Netagrow Technologies in Lusaka, Zambia, will provide insights about data as a key asset for agricultural transformation in Africa.