Africa 2021: The Year in Review

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and a guest panel review the top stories from Africa in 2021 from COVID-19 vaccine drives and coup attempts to economic recovery and advancements in culture and technology. Guests include Patsy Widakuswara, VOA’s White House bureau chief, Vincent Makori, managing editor of VOA’s Africa 54, Emira Woods, a pan-African strategist, VOA Portuguese reporter Mayra De Lassalette and VOA French to Africa reporter Arzouma Kompaore.

