Africa 2021: The Year in Review
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and a guest panel review the top stories from Africa in 2021 from COVID-19 vaccine drives and coup attempts to economic recovery and advancements in culture and technology. Guests include Patsy Widakuswara, VOA’s White House bureau chief, Vincent Makori, managing editor of VOA’s Africa 54, Emira Woods, a pan-African strategist, VOA Portuguese reporter Mayra De Lassalette and VOA French to Africa reporter Arzouma Kompaore.
Episodes
December 08, 2021
The Relevance of the Nobel Prize
December 01, 2021
The Future of Finding Work in Africa
November 24, 2021
The Return of African Heritage to the Continent
November 17, 2021
Ethiopia: Is There a Pathway to Peace?
November 10, 2021
Are Military Coups Back in Africa?
November 03, 2021
The Changing Face of Africa's Diaspora