The Best of Straight Talk Africa
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams brings you the best interviews from the show in 2021. Featured are conversations with Aya Chebbi, a youth activist, Abdi Nageeye, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Elizabeth Wathuti, a climate change activist, Sangu Delle, CEO of Africa Health Holding and Johnny Miller, photographer of Unequal Scenes.
Episodes
December 15, 2021
Africa 2021: The Year in Review
December 08, 2021
The Relevance of the Nobel Prize
December 01, 2021
The Future of Finding Work in Africa
November 24, 2021
The Return of African Heritage to the Continent
November 17, 2021
Ethiopia: Is There a Pathway to Peace?
November 10, 2021
Are Military Coups Back in Africa?