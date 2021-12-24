Africa 54 - December 24, 2021

Show more Show less

In this special episode, we’ll take a look at the devastating global impact climate change is having on the world - and potential solutions to mitigate the threat.Also, how technology has played a role in affordable housing in Uganda, improved the livelihood of the disabled in Nigeria and spearheaded students in Ghana toward a future in robotics.And finally we’ll close with the soulful sounds of the late Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi.