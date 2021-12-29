The Changing Face of Africa's Diaspora
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and guests take a look at the history of African diaspora communities in the United States and Latin America. Guests include Calvin Dark, global affairs analyst at RC Communications, Barbara Santos, multimedia journalist for VOA Portuguese and Johanna Leblanc, national security law and foreign policy analyst.
