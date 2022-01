Africa 54 - January 4, 2022

Walking Borders, a monitoring group, says more than 4,400 migrants, including at least 205 children, were lost at sea trying to reach Spain in 2021; The 49-year-old suspect of South Africa’s parliament fires is set to appear in court Tuesday with a charge of "housebreaking and arson”; And a community health service in Africa's largest urban slum in Nairobi is helping poor people get affordable emergency services during the COVID pandemic.