Urban Development and Informal Settlements

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests look at "informal" [non-planned, non-approved] housing and explore how targeted urban planning can improve living conditions. Guests include Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Buwa Binitie, a property developer in Washington D.C. and urban economist Astrid Haas.

