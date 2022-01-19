Accessibility links

The Life and Legacy of Desmond Tutu & Interview With New AU Ambassador to US

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams takes an in-depth look at the life and legacy of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Plus, Africa sends a new envoy to Washington. Guests include Allan Boesak, a South African cleric, politician and anti-apartheid activist and Hilda Suka-Mafudze, the Africa Union ambassador to the U.S.

