Africa 54 - January 31, 2022
Kenyan police arrested a suspect after an improvised explosive device killed and injured passengers in a bus traveling near the Somali border. The African Union has suspended Burkina Faso in response to last week's military coup; And, one protester was killed as security forces confronted thousands of people protesting against military rule in Sudan.
