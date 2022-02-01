Africa 54 - February 1, 2022
Nigerian officials confirm 11 security agents and several villagers were killed by gunmen in the north-central state of Niger; South Africa no longer requires those who test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms to isolate and has reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms; VOA’s Peter Clottey interviews education experts about the state of education in developing countries especially during the pandemic.
