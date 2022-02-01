Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Africa 54

Africa 54 - February 1, 2022

Africa 54 - February 1, 2022
Embed
Africa 54 - February 1, 2022

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:25 0:00
Direct link

Nigerian officials confirm 11 security agents and several villagers were killed by gunmen in the north-central state of Niger; South Africa no longer requires those who test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms to isolate and has reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms; VOA’s Peter Clottey interviews education experts about the state of education in developing countries especially during the pandemic.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG