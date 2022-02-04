Africa 54 - February 4, 2022
Ethiopia's Lalibela, once hosted pilgrims visiting the famous rock churches, is struggling to heal from the woes of war; The Sudanese Professionals Association said it is refusing to meet with the UN Special Representative to Sudan; And, activist and artist Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi is fighting an anti-LGBT+ bill in Ghana.
