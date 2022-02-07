Africa 54 - February 7, 2022
Cyclone Batsirai Kills at Least 10 in Madagascar, destroying homes and cutting power; The governor of the Nigerian commercial capital Lagos has purchased two high speed trains to start a metro system; And, Senegal's capital Dakar erupted with jubilation on Sunday night as the national soccer team won its first ever Africa Cup of Nations.
Episodes
-
February 04, 2022
Africa 54 - February 4, 2022
-
February 03, 2022
Africa 54 - February 3, 2022
-
February 02, 2022
Africa 54 - February 2, 2022
-
February 01, 2022
Africa 54 - February 1, 2022
-
January 31, 2022
Africa 54 - January 31, 2022
-
January 28, 2022
Africa 54 - January 28, 2022