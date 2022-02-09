Africa 54 - February 9, 2022
Local authorities are cracking down on illegal refining in Nigeria's oil-rich Delta State; Ugandan has appointed a former military intelligence chief, who is blacklisted by the U.S., to the top command of the country's police force; And, an interview with World Mobile group CEO and founder in Barcelona, Spain who speaks about connecting Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous island off the coast of Tanzania, online through a mobile network built on blockchain technology.
