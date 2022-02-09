Accessibility links

COVID-19 in Africa: Virus, Variants, and Vaccines

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams brings you a special town hall program on the current state of affairs in the fight against COVID-19 and what is needed for African nations to respond, recover and rebuild. Guests include Mo Ibrahim, founder and chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Phionah Atuhebwe, vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa, Dr. Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, deputy director of Africa CDC, Shabir Madhi, dean of the health sciences faculty at University of of Witwatersrand, Dr. Tsion Firew, assistant professor of Emergency Medicine at the Columbia University Medical Center and Aloysius Uche Ordu, director of Africa Growth Initiative at Brookings Institution.

