Tonight on Africa 54, Congolese authorities report armed militants killed 15 and injured four Tuesday during a village raid in Congo’s eastern Ituri province, World Food Programme reports over 20 million Congolese in need of assistance resulting from famine, over 100 Sudanese detainees, including high-profile politicians begin a hunger strike Tuesday. Stay tuned for this and more.