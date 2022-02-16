Accessibility links

Tonight on Africa 54: Burkina Faso’s military leader, Paul-Henri Damiba, is sworn in as president weeks after a successful coup; VOA speaks to former Ghanaian President and African Union chairperson John Kufuor about the rise in military coups in West Africa; A South African judge dismisses former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to stop a trial against him. Stay tuned for this and more.

