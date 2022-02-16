Urban Development and Informal Settlements

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests look at "informal" [non-planned, non-approved] housing and explore how targeted urban planning can improve living conditions. Guests include Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Buwa Binitie, a property developer in Washington D.C. and urban economist Astrid Haas.