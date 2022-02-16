Urban Development and Informal Settlements
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests look at "informal" [non-planned, non-approved] housing and explore how targeted urban planning can improve living conditions. Guests include Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Buwa Binitie, a property developer in Washington D.C. and urban economist Astrid Haas.
Episodes
-
February 09, 2022
COVID-19 in Africa: Virus, Variants, and Vaccines
-
February 02, 2022
The Future of Finding Work in Africa
-
January 26, 2022
The #MeToo Effect on Africa’s Women
-
-
January 12, 2022
Urban Development and Informal Settlements
-
January 05, 2022
The Return of African Heritage to the Continent