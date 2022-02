Africa 54 - February 22, 2022

Tonight on Africa 54, the U.N. Security Council held a rare nighttime emergency meeting on Monday at the request of Ukraine and the West to discuss a possible Ukraine invasion by Russia; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday met with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Darkar for a bilateral meeting; United Nations officials are scheduled to visit Sudan to investigate alleged rights abuses during protests that rocked Sudan in past months. Stay tuned for this and more.