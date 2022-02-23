Russia and China in Africa
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss the impact of Russia and China’s presence in Africa. Guests include Salem Solomon, lead editor of the Real Time News Desk at Voice of America, and Phiwokuhle Mnyandu, lecturer of African Studies at Howard University.
