VOA Our Voices 408: "She is a Sex Trafficker"

Many people are under the impression that the typical sex trafficker is a male, but research suggests that women comprise up to one-third of the human traffickers worldwide and 60 percent of the traffickers in Eastern Europe and Asia. Ironically, Nigerian women make up the majority of the African trafficking victims in Germany and Italy. On the next edition of Our Voices, we’ll take an in-depth look at the sex trafficking in Nigeria and the role women play in the crime of using force, fraud or coercion to induce another individual to sell sex. We’ll also take you undercover in Africa’s most populous nation and to see what goes on behind scenes in the trafficking of women on the continent and abroad.

