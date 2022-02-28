Accessibility links

Africa 54 - February 28, 2022

VOA’s Heather Murdock will have an update from Kyiv on the latest developments there. A "national forum" in Burkina Faso will look at plans to return the country to civilian rule following a military coup two months ago; And around 30 people were killed and some 50 more injured when two buses collided in central Chad.

