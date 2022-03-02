Africa 54 - March 2, 2022

Accessibility links

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday night condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and rallied bipartisan support for the country; the South Africa Ambassador to the UN said S.Africa endorses the AU statement condemning the unfair treatment of Africans at the border of Ukraine; the UN said more than 500,000 refugees have left Ukraine.

