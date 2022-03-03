Africa 54 - March 3, 2022
Russian forces continue their advance into Ukraine despite condemnation from the UN General Assembly; At least 200 gunmen were killed in the past three days in Nigeria's central-northern state of Niger during a security operation to clear armed gangs from the area; Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are heading for the borders of the EU, looking for refuge in member nations including Hungary.
