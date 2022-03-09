Crisis in Ukraine and the World

Accessibility links

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss the war in Ukraine. Could Russia’s aggression create a new world order? Guests include Steve Herman, VOA chief national correspondent, David Monda, a professor at City University of New York and Yetunde Odugbesan–Omede, a professor at Farmingdale State College.

