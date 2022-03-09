Crisis in Ukraine and the World
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss the war in Ukraine. Could Russia’s aggression create a new world order? Guests include Steve Herman, VOA chief national correspondent, David Monda, a professor at City University of New York and Yetunde Odugbesan–Omede, a professor at Farmingdale State College.
Episodes
-
-
February 23, 2022
Russia and China in Africa
-
February 16, 2022
Urban Development and Informal Settlements
-
February 09, 2022
COVID-19 in Africa: Virus, Variants, and Vaccines
-
February 02, 2022
The Future of Finding Work in Africa
-
January 26, 2022
The #MeToo Effect on Africa’s Women