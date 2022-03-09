Crisis in Ukraine and the World

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss the war in Ukraine. Could Russia’s aggression create a new world order? Guests include Steve Herman, VOA chief national correspondent, David Monda, a professor at City University of New York and Yetunde Odugbesan–Omede, a professor at Farmingdale State College.