Africa 54 - March 15, 2022

Coming up on #Africa54: As Russia bombards Kyiv, three European Union leaders travel to the besieged Ukrainian capital. Exploring the lesser-known causes of muscle pain - and the importance of pain management for COVID19 recovery. And from pro-democracy leaders to a jailed journalist, the State Department honors women of courage from around the globe.

