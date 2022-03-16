Ukraine in Crisis: Will Sanctions Stop Russia?

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss the war in Ukraine. How effective are international sanctions against Moscow and how will they affect African countries? Guests include Philip Crowther, a correspondent for the Associated Press, Myroslava Gongadze, VOA’s Eastern Europe chief, J. Peter Pham, Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council, Mimi Kalinda, CEO and co-founder of Africa Communications Media Group and Moustafa Bayoumi, a professor at Brooklyn College, City University of New York.