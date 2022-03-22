Accessibility links

Africa 54 - March 22, 2022

- A critical week for diplomacy as U.S. President Joe Biden heads to Europe for a special NATO summit as worries mount over possible Russian cyber, biological, and chemical weapons attacks. On this World Water Day - focusing on groundwater, which provides fresh water to much of the world.  And Malawi has launches an emergency national polio immunization campaign following the detection of its first case in 30 years. 

