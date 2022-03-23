Accessibility links

Africa 54 - March 23, 2022

Africa 54 - March 23, 2022
Africa 54 - March 23, 2022

Tonight on Africa 54: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia peace talks have been confrontational but are moving forward. However, he accuses Moscow of thwarting attempts to create a stable humanitarian corridor following several military bombings in Mariupol, Somali officials confirm six deaths resulting from armed gunmen storming a base that hosts the African Union Peacekeepers in Mogadishu. Stay tuned to Africa 54, for this and more.

