What Attracted African Students to Ukraine?
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss why so many African students were studying in Ukraine. What’s next for thousands of international students who are fleeing the country amid Russia’s invasion? Plus, we discuss reversing Africa's "brain drain.” Our guests include former President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Abena Boaitey-Sowah, educational consultant at CW Education and Career Services, Anesu Masube, founder of Opportunities for Zimbabweans and Dr. Nesochi Okeke-Igbokwe, physician and medical media expert.
