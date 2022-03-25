Africa 54- March 25, 2022
Tonight on Africa 54: U.S. President Joe Biden and European Leaders announce new measures to push back against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The Ethiopian government declares a unilateral truce to allow aid to enter Tigray And…Zimbabwe’s highly anticipated national assembly election is set for Saturday. Could the process indicate the country’s political parties and electoral commission are ready for the general election in 2023? Stay tune to Africa 54 for this and more.
