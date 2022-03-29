Africa 54: Africa’s Development Bank plans a $1 billion emergency food fund to avoid Africa food crisis
Coming up on #Africa54: •Tuesday’s peace talks between Ukraine and Russia reveal a possible ray of hope toward peace. •The Africa Development Bank plans a $1 billion emergency food production initiative to avoid a food crisis on the continent triggered by the Ukraine conflict. •And…the Director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sheds light on the significance of the public health agency becoming autonomous. For this and more, stay tuned to Africa 54.
