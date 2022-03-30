Accessibility links

Security in West Africa & Meet the USADF: Engaging Africa Through Its People
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group and security in West Africa. Guests include Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi, Travis Adkins, the president and CEO of U.S. African Development Foundation and Nathaniel Powell, analyst at Oxford Analytica.

