Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Africa 54

Africa 54 - March 31, 2022

Africa 54 - March 31, 2022
Embed
Africa 54 - March 31, 2022

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:27 0:00
Direct link

A Ukrainian girl seen singing in a viral video in a Kyiv bomb shelter uses her newfound fame to help raise money for her homeland; Aid agencies are calling for urgent assistance to Ethiopia's Oromia region as child malnutrition rates rise in the drought-affected southeast; And, a Nigerian-American author embarks on a journey to teach children African languages and culture, and promote diversity and inclusion in children's literature.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG