Africa 54 - UN Warns of Famine in Somalia, Major Flooding in Durban, SAfrica & Inflation in Senegal

The UN warns that millions of people in Somalia are at risk of famine, and young children are the most vulnerable; Days of heavy rains across South Africa’s port city of Durban cause major flooding, while triggering deadly mudslides – at least five people are dead and authorities are urging people to stay home; Muslims celebrating the holy month of Ramadan in Senegal are feeling the pinch of inflation.

